Over 9,000 asylum applications in 2011, down from 2010

Greece received over 9,000 applications for asylum in 2011 from migrants traveling mainly from Pakistan (25 percent), Georgia (12 percent) and Afghanistan (7 percent), according to figures released on Friday by the European statistical agency. This figure is down from 10,300 applications made in Greece in 2010.



Eurostat figures also show that of the 9,310 applications made last year, Greek authorities were able to process 8,670, of which 180 were approved and 8,490 were denied.



In the European Union as a whole, 301,000 asylum applications were submitted in 2011, compared to 259,000 the previous year, of which 75 percent (177,900 applications) were rejected, while 12 percent of applicants were granted refugee status or were authorized to stay in the country of application for humanitarian reasons.





