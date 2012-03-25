Arson attack at PASOK deputy's house

The parental house of PASOK deputy Sofia Yiannaka at the prefecture of Aetoloakarnania, western Greece, suffered an arson attack on Saturday, which thankfully led to no more than minor damage. Police announced that someone tried set the front of the house on fire at the village of Paravola, as well as lighting up a rubbish bin, a motorbike and the front of a shoe store nearby.



PASOK issued a statement asking for the incident to be thoroughly investigated.



“Only the immediate and strong reaction to such phenomena can protect Greek society from the threat of fascism, which unfortunately is the last phase of populism and nihilism,” the PASOK statement read.





Ekathimerini.com