Merchant held for 71.1-mln-euro unpaid tax bill

Police in Drama, northern Greece, on Saturday detained the 65-year-old owner of a factory producing iron for reinforced concrete in connection with an unpaid tax bill of 71.1 million euros to the state. The entrepreneur was to face a local prosecutor. Last Tuesday Deputy Citizens’ Protection Minister Manolis Othonas said that a total of 185 Greeks with major debts to the state had been arrested since the beginning of the year, owing a total of nearly 700 million euros. Of the debtors, 70 were detained in Attica with a collective unpaid tax bill to the state of 533 million euros.



