Greece sends 94 illegal migrants back to home countries

More than 90 illegal immigrants were sent back to their home countries on Wednesday, police said.
Some 78 migrants from Pakistan, Iraq, Morocco and Nigeria were repatriated on charter flights while 16 Albanian nationals were transported to the Balkan state that borders northern Greece by bus, police said.
All the repatriated individuals had been arrested on charges of illegally entering the country.Ekathimerini.com