Thessaloniki landfill workers strike for 4th day

The threat of the streets of Thessaloniki being swamped in trash for Orthodox Easter loomed large on Monday as employees of the Mavrorachi landfill walked off the job for the fourth day in a row.

Local authorities appealed to citizens to keep their trash on their balconies to avoid adding to the piles of festering garbage on the streets of the northern port city.

Workers are protesting the government’s plans to outsource waste management to private companies.





