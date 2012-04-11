Prosecutor orders probe into reports of adulterated Coca-Cola

Chief Athens first instance prosecutor Eleni Raikou has ordered a preliminary investigation into reports that a substance usually used in pesticides found its way into batches of Coca-Cola produced in Iraklio, Crete.

According to the reports, authorities recalled the product but not before some 100,000 cans and bottles had been sold.

Raikou wants to confirm whether the reports are true and whether anyone should face charges.



Ekathimeini.com