Chelsea Handler Bashes Angelina Jolie — Again!

Chelsea Handler is one loyal best friend! The comedian, who is pals with Jennifer Aniston, has some more unkind words for Angelina Jolie.In the May issue of More, the "Chelsea Lately" and "After Lately" host — who counts Aniston and Reese Witherspoon among her closest friends — is asked what the opposite of a girl's girl is. Her reply? "Probably Angelina Jolie," she told the magazine. "You just know as a woman when you see another woman if that's a woman you can trust. She doesn't strike me as someone I would have a close friendship with."Handler hasn't been shy about her feelings toward Jolie. She's made many jabs at Brad Pitt's fiancée through the years on her E! talk show, but made major headlines when she unleashed an expletive-filled rant against the Oscar winner during one of her standup shows in 2010. "She's a homewrecker, she is." Handler told the audience in Newark, New Jersey. "She can rescue as many babies from as many countries as she wants to. I don't f**king believe you … She gives interviews, 'I don't have a lot of female friends.' Cause you're a f**king c**t … you're a f**king b***h."Soon after, in an interview with Katie Couric for Glamour, Handler maintained her opinion but kept things PG. "Yeah, I'm not a fan," Handler said. "She just doesn't come off to me as a sincere woman. She seems like a woman that you'd really want to avoid."

Handler became pals with Aniston after she was a guest on her talk show in 2010. That year they spent Thanksgiving together in Mexico. Since then the "Friends" star has appeared on both of Handler's E! shows. In January, Aniston made a hilarious cameo on "After Lately" poking fun of her pal and saying she and Witherspoon "can only take [Handler] in small doses." And when they hang out with her they try to "keep her out of the public."

In the More interview, Witherspoon also weighed in her friendship with the outspoken Handler. "She is just so ridiculous," the mom-to-be said. "She always threatens to tape-record me when I go to the bathroom [during a program break on "Chelsea Lately"], because I have a microphone on. She caught me singing a Rihanna song backstage." However, she's "a really great friend. She's the kind of person who will cancel all her plans if you're in a bad mood and you just want to sit on the couch and watch a movie. She's really generous! We're the most unlikely friends like on Animal Planet where the giraffe and turtle make friends. That's us."

Jolie, who is currently doing humanitarian work in Ecuador on behalf of the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), has never commented on Handler's jabs.