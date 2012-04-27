Favorites one step from league finals

Panathinaikos and Olympiakos faced no problems in Game 2 of the two Basket League semifinals on Thursday, overpowering their visitors and coming within one win from reaching the final series.

Playing at the Olympic Sports Hall in Athens, champion Panathinaikos dismantled Kolossos Rhodes 102-71 to lead the best-of-five series 2-0 and score its second 100-pointer within two days over the same opponent.

The series now moves to Rhodes, with Game 3 scheduled for Saturday.

Olympiakos also thrashed Panionios with a 90-65 score that saw the Reds take a 2-0 lead, thanks to a storming start to the game that saw the hosts at the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Piraeus lead 19-0 after six minutes.

Game 3 will take place at Nea Smyrni on Saturday and if Olympiakos win it will mean one more final series for the Reds with home advantage, the third in the last four years.