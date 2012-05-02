Delta to suspend NYC-Athens flights in winter 2012-2013

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Delta Air Lines is planning on suspending daily flights from New York’s JFK airport to Athens in the winter 2012-2013 season, Skai reported on Wednesday.
Flights are expected to be suspended from October 28, 2012, through March 23, 2013.
The US carrier is currently the sole operator of the New York City-Athens route.
Ekathimerini.com