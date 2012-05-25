Archbishop Ieronymos in Moscow

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Archbishop Ieronymos (photo) has traveled to Russia at the invitation of Patriarch Kyrill of Moscow.
Ieronymos, who on Thursday met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the capital, held a joint liturgy at the Church of the Resurrection in the Kremlin.
Ieronymos, who is accompanied by members of the Holy Synod, will visit Saint Petersburg before returning to Greece on Sunday.Ekathimerini.com