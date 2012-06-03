Bajevic signs two-year deal with Atromitos

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Dusan Bajevic, the most successful manager in Greek soccer history, is returning to action as he signed a two-year contract with Europa League challenger Atromitos, as the Peristeri club announced on Saturday.
The Serb coach, who also holds a Greek passport, agreed with Atromitos president Giorgos Spanos, to take over at the club that has been on a steady progress in the last few years, as it has featured in the last couple of Greek Cup finals and earned a ticket to the Europa League this season.
The former AEK, Olympiakos, PAOK, Aris, Red Star Belgrade and Omonia Nicosia manager stated on the club's official website: «I have agreed to take over at Atromitos, a club that has good organization and credibility, which for me are not only desirable but also essential conditions."
Πηγή: Ekathimerini.com
