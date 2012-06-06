ENGLISH

Cyclist hit, killed by car during cycling race on Evia

A 44-year-old cyclist died on Monday after colliding with a motorist during a cycling race in northern Evia, it emerged on Tuesday. The cyclist, identified as Nikos Kosteas by the Sport 24 website, was a regional cycling champion and an experienced climber.

The exact circumstances of the collision were unclear last night.


