Cyclist hit, killed by car during cycling race on Evia

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
A 44-year-old cyclist died on Monday after colliding with a motorist during a cycling race in northern Evia, it emerged on Tuesday.
A 44-year-old cyclist died on Monday after colliding with a motorist during a cycling race in northern Evia, it emerged on Tuesday. The cyclist, identified as Nikos Kosteas by the Sport 24 website, was a regional cycling champion and an experienced climber.
The exact circumstances of the collision were unclear last night.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com
The exact circumstances of the collision were unclear last night.
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com