Alter TV boss in custody for 2.8 mln euro tax bill

The publisher and managing director of Alter TV, Costas Giannikos, was remanded in custody on Tuesday over an alleged debt of 2.8 million euros to the state.

A preliminary investigation by tax officials found that Alter TV had not paid 2.8 million euros in taxes between September 2010 and January 2011. Of that, 1.2 million was in unpaid VAT bills and the remaining 1.6 million was income tax and social security contributions that the channel withheld from employees but did not pay to the tax office.

Alter TV stopped broadcasting last November. A magistrate deemed that Giannikos was liable to commit further offenses and ordered him to be remanded in custody.