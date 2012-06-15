Thessaloniki metro 'to be completed by 2016'

The managing director of Attiko Metro, which is overseeing the construction of a metro system in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, on Thursday expressed conviction that the project would be completed by November 2016, according to the current schedule, as long as the company tasked with building the network honors its commitments.

Attributing the fact that works had slowed down recently to the financial constraints of contractor AEGEK, Attiko Metro chief Christos Tsitouras said he had been assured that funding had been secured and that the pace of construction was picking up again.