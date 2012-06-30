Crete butcher held over killing amid vendetta fears

A 52-year-old butcher in Iraklio, Crete, was remanded in custody after testifying that he had acted in self-defense on Monday when he shot and killed an alleged assailant, 34-year-old Priamos Xydakis, as well as a 64-year-old bystander.

According to reports, Xydakis walked into the butcher’s shop wielding a pistol on Monday, allegedly in order to settle a grudge.

During a scuffle with the butcher’s teenage son, Xydakis’s gun went off, hitting the 17-year-old in the neck.

The butcher then allegedly ran to his car and retrieved a shotgun, opening fire on the alleged assailant and injuring him fatally.

The 64-year-old man was killed in the crossfire.

Authorities are concerned that the killings may spark a blood feud -- not uncommon in Crete -- with Xydakis’s father saying, “We don’t want any more bloodshed, but they [the suspect’s family] have to leave the village” of Profitis Ilias, where the incident occurred.

Police also said on Friday that they were concerend after finding four sheep belonging to the butcher with their throats slit.

Πηγή: ekathimerini.com