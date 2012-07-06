Journalist answers to libel suit

Website owner and journalist Makis Triantafyllopoulos was briefly detained by police Thursday along with the chief editor of www.zougla.gr, Nikos Georgiadis, following a libel suit filed by investigative journalist Costas Vaxevanis.

In the suit, Vaxevanis complained that the news website had uploaded statements made by former Deputy Parliament Speaker Giorgos Sourlas claiming that Vaxevanis had “buried” a story about the illegal fuel trade and the adulteration of fuel in the armed forces. Triantafyllopoulos and Georgiadis were freed after testifying.



Ekathimerini.com