Israeli president to visit Greece

Israeli President Shimon Peres (photo) is to visit Greece next month, following a visit by Karolos Papoulias to the Middle Eastern country this time last year, sources said on Wednesday. It will be the first official visit to Athens by Peres, who is to meet with Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and other officials, with talks expected to focus on the improvement of bilateral energy cooperation. In 2010, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited then Greek Premier George Papandreou in Athens, marking the beginning of a new era in the diplomatic relations of the two countries.



Ekathimerini.com