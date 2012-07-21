Local stock market registers strong finish for the week

The local bourse showed a little more life on Friday than it has of late, with all its indices posting gains at the end of the week’s final session.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 630.84 points, adding 1.38 percent to Thursday’s 622.26 points. On a weekly basis the index gained 1.46 percent. The blue chip FTSE/ATHEX 20 index expanded by 0.71 percent to close at 228.05 points.

Coca-Cola HBC led blue chips, rising 5.36 percent, followed by Motor Oil (up 3.56 percent). Titan cement dropped 4.86 percent.

Attica Bank gained a significant 11.32 percent as the view that the lender will not resort to the Hellenic Financial Stability Facility is gaining credence.

In total, 68 stocks posted gains, 62 recorded losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover came to 19.4 million euros, up from Thursday’s 15.8 million.