Sex offender nabbed at Greek-Turkish border crossing

A 31-year-old Turkish national was detained on Monday at the Kipoi border crossing between Greece and Turkey after guards checking his passport discovered that he was the subject of an international arrest warrant, charged with a string of sex crimes against minors as well as abduction. Ekathimerini.com