Two DIAS officers killed in motorcycle crash

Two members of the police’s motorcycle-riding DIAS squad have been killed in an accident.
The two policemen, aged 28 and 31, were killed after their motorcycle hit a crash barrier on Mesogeion Avenue in Athens.
The accident happened as the two men were finishing their shift. They were taken to the military hospital nearby but succumbed to their injuries. They were not named.Ekathimerini.com