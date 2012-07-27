Cypriot ex-minister sues Tsochatzopoulos's cousin for 2 mln euros

A former Cypriot interior minister has filed for damages of 2 million euros in a lawsuit directed at Nikos Zigras, who suggested that the politician was involved in a money-laundering scandal.

Zigras, the first cousin and one-time confidant of former Defense Minister Akis Tsochatzopoulos, had told an investigating magistrate last week that Dinos Michailidis, a former Cypriot interior minister, had played a key role in transferring millions of euros in illegal payments Tsochatzopoulos is alleged to have secured for defense procurements.

Michailidis insists he was never involved in money laundering and pledged to give the money to charity should he win the suit.

Πηγή: ekathimerini.com