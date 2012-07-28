Border security to be beefed up in light of Syria turmoil

Greece is due to put into action this week an emergency plan to beef up its border controls due to the worsening conflict in Syria, sources have told Kathimerini. Greece, Cyprus and other European Union countries are expecting an influx of Syrian refugees, and Athens is seeking to strengthen its police and military presence on the Greek border with Turkey, which is the main crossing point for undocumented migrants.



Kathimerini understands that the EU border agency, Frontex, has already detected a rise in the number of Syrians crossing into Turkey and an increase in those who are then travelling to Greece.



Πηγή: e-kathimerini.com

