Far - right MP's attack on mayor fuels ire

Reports of an assault on Corinth Mayor Alekos Pnevmatikos by a local MP for ultra-right Chrysi Avgi (Golden Dawn), Efstathios Boukouras, prompted an angry reaction by political parties on Sunday.

According to local media in Corinth, Boukouras used some kind of military whip in the alleged attack on the mayor following a dispute about a forest fire in the area of Solomos. There were no details about the injuries suffered by the mayor, who reportedly called the far-right MP «a scared little man» a few days ago.



Responding to news of the incident, the leftwing Syriza, called for a judicial intervention, prompting Golden Dawn to dismiss the leftist party as «ridiculous."



Meanwhile socialist PASOK, the second party in the country's tripartite coalition government, called for the creation of a «democratic front» to avert the spread of «intensifying far-right provocations» which, the party said in a statement, risk turning the country into a fascist state.





Πηγή: ekathimerini.com