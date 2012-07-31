Male DNA traced on Paros victim

Doctors treating a 15-year-old girl who suffered serious injuries in unexplained circumstances on the island of Paros last week said on Monday that they had discovered traces of male DNA on various parts of her body, fueling fears that the victim suffered a sexual assault.

The girl, who has not been named, remains in critical condition after undergoing a second operation at Attiko Hospital to relieve brain swelling.



The girl was found seriously injured on a Paros beach by her mother last Monday.





Πηγή: ekathimerini.com