Police appeal for tips on Paros assault

Police on Tuesday appealed for anyone with information relating to the serious injury of a 15-year-old girl on the Aegean island of Paros last week to contact them by telephoning 210 641 1111. The hotline operates 24 hours a day and any information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality, police said.

The appeal came a day after doctors treating the girl said they had discovered traces of male DNA on various parts of her body, fueling fears that the victim suffered a sexual assault.



The girl remains in critical condition after undergoing a second operation at Attiko Hospital to relieve brain swelling. She was found seriously injured on a Paros beach by her mother last Monday.





