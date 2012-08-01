Three arrested in connection with kidnapping of Russian family in Halkidiki

Two Russians, aged 37 and 41, and a Kazakhstani, aged 35, have been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a Russian couple and their son in Halkidiki, northern Greece, and demanding a 5-million euro ransom. The 41-year-old suspect is alleged to have been responsible for driving his 51-year-old victim from Thessaloniki’s Makedonia airport to his wife and son in Nea Moudania. Instead, he took him to a house in Nea Skioni, where he drugged the unnamed man. The 41-year-old then lured the man’s 43-year-old wife and 17-year-old son to the same house, where he drugged them as well.



The family was able to escape when one of the suspects failed to guard them properly. Police said they arrested the three suspects on Sunday.





Πηγή: ekathimerini.com

