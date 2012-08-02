State Accounting Office official faces charges over leaked document

The head of a department at the State General Accounting Office is due to face a prosecutor on Wednesday to answer accusations that he leaked a document sent to him by Alternate Finance Minister Christos Staikouras relating to negotiations with the troika.

Lambros Liosis, the head of the budget department, was arrested last Friday, sources told Kathimerini. He is to be charged with breaching privacy and state secrecy laws. Both are felonies.



Liosis is accused of leaking to Internet sites a document sent to him and two other officials by Staikouras, which set out positions the minister would adopt in discussions with the troika.



The document that surfaced on the Internet was a photo of the document sent to Liosos. It had his name on it.

Sources have suggested that Liosis may have printed the document and left it on his desk, allowing another employee at the Accounting Office to photograph it and leak it.



Liosos has denied leaking the information, arguing that someone in his department is likely to have copied the document in his absence.





