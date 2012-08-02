Total of 819 illegal migrants repatriated in July

A total of 819 undocumented migrants arrested in Greece returned to their countries of origin last month as part of an ongoing campaign to clamp down on rampant illegal immigration, the Greek Police reported on Wednesday.

The majority of the migrants were repatriated to Pakistan (380), Bangladesh (130), Bulgaria (80), Iraq (47) and Afghanistan (44).



The migrants, who failed to produce proper documentation during police checks, were mostly flown back to their countries of origin, with the exception of 79 Albanians, one Turkish and one Bulgarian national, who were driven by the Attica Court Transportation Authority.



The cost of the repatriations was covered by the European Commission's Return Fund.







Πηγή: ekathimerini.com