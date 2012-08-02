Police invites comments online

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
In a bid to improve the police’s services in line with the demands and expectations of citizens, the Public Order Ministry Wednesday launched an online campaign calling for ideas and criticism.
Entries can be made on the ministry’s website at www.yptp.gr or the police’s site at www.hellenicpolice.gr, using a special form titled “Open dialogue with citizens.”
Πηγή: ekathimerini.com
