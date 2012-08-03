Foreign minister heralds effort to improve Greek image abroad

Foreign Minister Dimitris Avramopoulos on Thursday heralded the launch of a media campaign to improve Greece’s battered international image, starting on August 20.

Answering a question submitted in Parliament by PASOK MP and former Health Minister Andreas Loverdos, Avramopoulos said the ministry had sent a circular to Greek diplomatic missions around the world, asking them to take all possible action to address the impact of the debt crisis on Greece’s image.



The aim of the campaign, Avramopoulos said, was for Greece to be recast as “outward-looking, proud and dignified.”





Πηγή: ekathimerini.com

