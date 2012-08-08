Drug bust, murder arrest at Athens airport

A 26-year-old Slovakian woman has been arrested at Athens International Airport after being caught in possession of just over a kilogram of cocaine. The drug was found hidden inside two amplifiers that were being carried by the unnamed woman, police said. She had traveled to Athens from Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.



She was due to face a prosecutor on Tuesday afternoon on drug smuggling charges.



Police at the airport also arrested on Tuesday a Brazilian national who was wanted for murder in Brazil. The man had been poised to board a flight to Istanbul.



