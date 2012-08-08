Six injured in Peloponnese wildfire

Officials in southern Greece say six people have been hospitalized -- two local residents with burns and four firefighters with breathing problems -- as a wildfire swept through forest land outside the city of Megalopolis in the Peloponnese. The fire and state health officials said three villages were evacuated in the area, 230 kilometers (145 miles) southwest of Athens, while at least one home and several farm buildings were damaged.



Six planes and a helicopter were helping scores of firefighters battle the blaze, which was 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) wide. [AP]



