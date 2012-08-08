Paros suspect remanded in young offenders' prison

The gardener accused of carrying out a brutal attack on a 15-year-old girl on Paros has been remanded in the Avlona young offenders’ jail north of Athens after revealing to a court that he was 19, not 21. Offenders and suspects under 21 are held in the facility, where the Pakistani man was transferred after facing a prosecutor on Syros on Tuesday.



He has been charged assaulting the girl, who remains in a critical but stable condition.



The 19-year-old told the prosecutor he was sorry for his actions, after allegedly admitting that he had tried to steal the girl’s phone. The suspect, who had been working at a hotel on Paros, allegedly said he hit the girl’s head against some rocks and threw a heavy rock on top of her.



His transfer to Athens from Syros proved eventful as dozens of Chrysi Avgi (Golden Dawn) supporters had gathered at Piraeus port to greet the ferry carrying the police van in which the suspect was being transported.



A large group of protesters boarded the ferry as soon as it docked and moments later the police van was seen speeding from the vessel with at least one of its windows smashed.



The suspect had appeared before the prosecutor in Syros wearing a bullet-proof vest and ski mask.



