Firefighters struggle to contain blaze in Arcadia

A large fire that broke out in Arcadia, in the Peloponnese, continued to burn on Wednesday. The blaze was reported to be heading towards the village of Rapsomati. Almost 150 firefighters are involved in the effort to put out the blaze.



Six people were hospitalized -- two local residents with burns and four firefighters with breathing problems – on Tuesday.



A fire on Mount Olympus was also burning on Wednesday, having broken out a day earlier.



Higher temperatures than normal for this time of year and a lack of rainfall have contributed to a rise in the number of wildfires this summer, compared to last year.



