No economy policy speech from PM at Thessaloniki Fair

Prime Minister Antonis Samaras will not deliver the traditional keynote economic speech at September’s Thessaloniki International Fair, Kathimerini understands. The trade far has for decades provided governments with the platform to present their economic policy following the summer break.



The speech is usually delivered on the first Saturday of TIF, a day after the prime minister inaugurates the fair. On Sunday, the premier tends to hold an extensive question and answer session with the press.



Kathimerini understands that Samaras will only official open the fair this year on September 8.



Sources said that since the Eurogroup meeting is being held on September 14, when the Greek program will be discussed, it would be pointless to make pronouncements about economic policy earlier.





Πηγή: ekathimerini.com