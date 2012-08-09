Four Indians knifed in Rethymno

Four Indian men were being treated for knife wounds at a hospital in the Cretan prefecture of Rethymno on Thursday after being attacked by a group of unidentified assailants while they were waiting at a bus stop in the Sfakaki area. A total of six Indians had been waiting for the bus to go to work when a car pulled up, four men jumped out and started beating them. One of the assailants pulled out a knife and knifed four of the migrants. After the assault, the four assailants got back into the car and fled the scene, according to the victims who said they believed the men to be



Greeks but gave no other details.



Police, however, were reportedly not ruling out the possibility that the attackers were also Indian and had attacked their compatriots over a financial dispute or work-related issues.





Πηγή: ekathimerini.com

