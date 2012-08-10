Patra scammers posed as insurance, A/C salesmen

Police in Patra have arrested one man and are looking for another suspected of scamming elderly people in the area. The pair is thought to have talked several pensioners into handing them hundreds of euros after pretending to be insurance salesmen who were owed money by relatives of their victims.



In one case, the suspects convinced an 85-year-old woman to give them 700 euros and stole another 1,300 euros from her home while she was distracted.



Another man, aged 34, from the city is suspected of scamming residents by pretending to be an air-conditioning salesman and obtaining cash advances for goods that were never delivered.







