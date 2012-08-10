Man shot dead during armed bank robbery on Paros

A manhunt has been launched on Paros after a man was shot dead during a bank robbery in the village of Naoussa on Friday morning. Four armed men were attempting to rob a branch of Alpha Bank, when a passer-by saw them and tried to intervene.

He was shot three times by the robbers, according to unformed reports that identified him as a 45-year-old taxi driver.



The robbers made off in a car, which was found burnt out not far from the scene of the robbery.



It’s not clear how much money they made off with.





Πηγή: ekathimerini.com





