Man arrested in attempted rape case in Didymoteicho

A 25-year-old Armenian national was detained by authorities in Didymoteicho, northern Greece, early on Saturday after a 19-year-old Greek woman alleged that he attempted to rape her.

The 19-year-old had been returning from a night out with friends on Friday night when she claims to have been attacked by the man who tried to molest her but fled after being spotted by passers-by.



