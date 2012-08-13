Mount Athos fire under control after five days

The head of Greece’s border guards’ union says that an estimated 15,000 refugees fleeing Syria’s civil war are expected to try to enter the country in the next few weeks.

Speaking to Skai radio, Haralambos Pantelidis said that Greek authorities were working with officials in Turkey, where more than 150,000 Syrian refugees are estimated to have fled, to deal with the extra flow of people crossing from the neighboring country.

Greece recently stepped up its border patrols, transferring almost 1,900 border guards from other parts of the country to the northeastern region of Evros, which borders Turkey.

Πηγή: ekathimerini.com