Officers detain 85 in raid at Votanikos Roma camp

A total of 85 people were detained on Friday after police raided a Roma camp in Votanikos, near central Athens.

Officers said those detained were Roma of Albanian origins and their right to remain in Greece is being examined.

Sanitation teams from the City of Athens joined the operation to help clear debris and other material following a fire on Tuesday.



Local residents had asked for authorities to act after the blaze, which apparently started while some Roma were burning cables to extract the copper wiring.



Πηγή: ekathimerini.com