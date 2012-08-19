Fire under partial control on Chios

A large wildfire that broke out on the eastern Aegean island of Chios early Saturday came under partial control in the southern part of the island on Sunday.

The blaze, which started in the Aghios Markos area, was under control in the villages of Armolia, Vessa and Pyrgi.

Meanwhile strong winds on Sunday hampered the efforts of firefighters on central Chios, in the area of of Lithi.

According to reports, some 500 hectares of land, including areas used for mastic tree cultivation, had been burned.

