Chios fire resurges

Wild winds were hampering efforts made by firefighters battling a large-scale wildfire on the eastern Aegean island of Chios on Sunday afternoon.

The fire, which started in the Aghios Markos area on Saturday, had come under partial control on the southern part of the island on Sunday morning, before resurging in the areas of Armolia, Pyrgi and Kalamoti.

Meanwhile, firemen were on Sunday fighting a series of blazes in other parts of the country, including fires on the islands of Zakynthos, Andros, Crete and Salamina, as well as in Laconia in the Peloponnese.

Πηγή: ekathimerini.com