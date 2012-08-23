Theofilou denies charges

Tasos Theofilou, the 30-year-old accused of killing a taxi driver during an armed robbery on the island of Paros earlier this month was remanded in custody after testifying on Thursday. He denied all charges brought against him.

A day earlier he had beeen found guilty of resisting arrest but innocent of giving false details to police officers.

Theofilou's lawyer stated that his client was not at the bank at the time of the robbery. He has also challenged the way in which Theofilou's DNA was matched with police findings at the crime scene, which included a cap and a mobile phone.

The 30-year-old is also being accused of being linked to urban guerilla group Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire.



