Mainland Greece, islands, battle fires

A series of fires were raging in Greece on Friday, including blazes in forest areas in Panagitsa in Arkadia, in the Peloponnese, and Megali Kerasia in Kalabaka, northern Greece. Firefighters were also fighting blazes on a cliff on Chios and on Zakynthos.

Another fire in Lagio, Lakonia, was under partial control.

Meanwhile authorities warned that temperatures will rise to 41 Celsius (106F) in various parts of Greece on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

