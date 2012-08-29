Parliament guards to be reduced by a third

The number of guards assigned to protect the Greek Parliament is expected to be reduced by 130 officers, out of 360 currently in service.

The decision was taken by Parliament Speaker Evangelos Meimarakis in tandem with the House’s sergeant-at-arms and Public Order Minister Nikos Dendias and is expected to save about 10 million euros.

Meanwhile, about 75 special guards hired as administrative staff are expected to come under the jurisdiction of the sergeant-at-arms.

Πηγή: ekathimerini.com