Chios arsonist remanded in custody

A 24-year-old man who confessed to starting a blaze that devastated the eastern Aegean island of Chios last week was remanded in custody on Wednesday after being charged with setting an additional 13 fires on the island since 2011.

The 24-year-old allegedly lit the fires in protest at not being hired as a firefighter.

He will be held in Chios’s prison until his trial.

Meanwhile, firefighters on Wednesday battled a blaze on the southeastern Aegean island of Rhodes, which is estimated to have razed at least 200 hectares of forestland before it was brought under control.

That too is believed to be the work of arsonists.

Πηγή: ekathimerini.com