Youth charged with stabbing four Indians

Police on Saturday arrested a 17-year-old and were seeking another four youths, aged 15 to 19, in connection to an attack carried out against a group of five Indian men in Rethymno, Crete, last month. According to police reports, the five Indians were waiting at a bus stop in the Sfakaki area when a car pulled up, out of which four young men emerged and started beating them.



The 17-year-old has been charged with stabbing four of the immigrants.





Πηγή: ekathimerini.com