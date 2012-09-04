Pensioners storm Health Ministry

A group of a few dozen pensioners on Tuesday stormed the Health Ministry in central Athens, demanding a meeting with the minister as they scuffled briefly with police.

Health Minister Andreas Lykourentzos refused to meet with the pensioners, who were protesting not just plans by the government to further reduce their pensions and benefits, but also ongoing action by pharmacists and doctors that has affected people insured with the National Organization for Healthcare Provision (EOPYY).

Pharmacists and doctors are protesting overdue payment from EOPYY for services rendered, with the former refusing to fulfill prescriptions on credit and the latter cutting back on their hours for the duration of this week.

Πηγή: ekathimerini.com