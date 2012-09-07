Assets frozen in 121 cases of tax evasion

The Financial Crimes Unit (SDOE) said Thursday that it has frozen bank accounts, shares and properties in 121 tax evasion cases as part of a bid to raise revenue.

The action followed a probe into cases of bogus invoices, non-issuance of receipts and withheld value added tax. Tens of millions of euros were found in the frozen accounts, the Finance Ministry said, adding that assets include shares listed on the Athens and New York bourses, as well as luxury properties.

“Tolerance of tax evaders, no matter how high up they are, is over,” Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras said. “SDOE has orders to seize the assets of those who rob the state and its citizens, who are suffering an unprecedented crisis.”

Meanwhile, it emerged that SDOE is perusing a list of 54,000 Greeks who sent money abroad between 2009 and 2011 to locate cases of tax evasion or money laundering. Some 20 billion euros were taken out of local banks and sent abroad in this period.

Πηγή: ekathimerini.com